Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 408,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,510,242. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

