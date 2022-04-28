Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $420.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.00246556 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.74 or 0.00582714 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

