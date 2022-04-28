Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target Raised to €89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €88.00 ($94.62) to €89.00 ($95.70) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €105.00 ($112.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($122.58) to €104.00 ($111.83) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.23. 21,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,759. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $49.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

