Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.
MMSI stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 991,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.