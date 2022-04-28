Mesefa (SEFA) Price Tops $0.0180 on Top Exchanges

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Mesefa has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Mesefa coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Mesefa has a total market cap of $7,752.79 and $2.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.50 or 0.07366239 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com

