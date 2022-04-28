Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41,883 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $109,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $30.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.73. 100,758,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,941,051. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $559.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

