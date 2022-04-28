Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FB traded up $31.25 on Thursday, reaching $206.20. 3,701,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,095,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 85,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

