Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Shares of MU opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.32.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

