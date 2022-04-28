Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,702,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.44. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.50.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

