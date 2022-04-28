Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

MAA traded up $3.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.13. 715,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $151.99 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,627,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,010,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

