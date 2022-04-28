Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.56. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,643 shares of company stock worth $46,106. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

