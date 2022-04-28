Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading Down 1.1%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.52. 41,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 62,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $138,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,175 shares of company stock worth $33,557.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 327,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 114,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 97,088 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares in the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

