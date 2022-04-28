MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is -107.14%.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

