Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.69

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.69 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.08 ($0.12). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 411,454 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £23.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, insider Henry Turcan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,441.24). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 963,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,160.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

