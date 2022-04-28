Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $6,123.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00224370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00169559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.07358074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00031371 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,585,106,648 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

