MIR COIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,192.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $46,192.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

