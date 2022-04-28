Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 875,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,967 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $58,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

