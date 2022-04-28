Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $29.23 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Plug Power worth $29,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

