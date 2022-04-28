Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 202,065 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,065 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.22% of Equitrans Midstream worth $54,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.