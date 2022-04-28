Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $7.05 on Thursday, hitting $254.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.18. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

