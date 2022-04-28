Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 3.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after purchasing an additional 824,291 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.05.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $6.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.85. 8,233,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,531. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.01 and its 200-day moving average is $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.