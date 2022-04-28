Miramar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $73.28. 3,913,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,411. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

