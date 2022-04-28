Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 14,308 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.15. 5,063,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98. The company has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

