Miramar Capital LLC Sells 417 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $154.22. 13,490,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,896,492. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

