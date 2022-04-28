Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $411,035.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $411,035.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $99.52 or 0.00252049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.75 or 0.07371750 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00052512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 73,017 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

