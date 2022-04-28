Mizuho Raises Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $190.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRTX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.09.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $850,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,724 shares of company stock worth $3,689,884 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

