Mizuho Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $135.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth about $49,302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth about $1,965,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PTC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in PTC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,973,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PTC by 600.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

