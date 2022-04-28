MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.040-$2.520 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.04-2.52 EPS.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.67. 8,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $191.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

