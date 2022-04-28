MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from rising demand for its solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market led by advanced electronics and industrial applications. The company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. The acquisition of Atotech is expected to impact the company’s long-term growth positively. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst. However, MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. First-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising costs.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $112.00 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,464,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after buying an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

