Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.34

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

MBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

