Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.26.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

