Monavale Tops 1-Day Volume of $74,859.00 (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $74,859.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $385.88 or 0.00961504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00258971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014233 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,490 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.