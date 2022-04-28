Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,783.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $32,783.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00567494 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

