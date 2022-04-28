Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,783.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $32,783.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00567494 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

