Morgan Stanley Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $90.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several other research reports. CBRE Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.96.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $67.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $227,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 214.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,477 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.