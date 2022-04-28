Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $216.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

