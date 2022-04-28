MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MPXOF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 13,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,308. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. MPX International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
