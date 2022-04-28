MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

MSA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $121.70. The company had a trading volume of 261,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $172.31.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,580,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

