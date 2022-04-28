MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.20

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.20 and traded as low as $14.53. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 64,770 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.40.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

