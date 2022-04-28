MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,975. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $322.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.04 and its 200-day moving average is $357.80.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

