MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $189.92. 3,426,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,656. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

