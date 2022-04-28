MTM Investment Management LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

