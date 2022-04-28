MTM Investment Management LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,753. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

