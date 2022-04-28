MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $663,945,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 119.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.17 and a 200 day moving average of $235.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $262.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

