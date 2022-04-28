MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $291,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,751,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,965. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

