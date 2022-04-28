MTM Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,156,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $149,257,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

GE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.73. 11,968,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,035. General Electric has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

