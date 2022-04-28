National Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.50.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NESR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
