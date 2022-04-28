National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Raised to $76.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,775 shares of company stock worth $13,812,502. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 47,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

