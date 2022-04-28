National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.320-$4.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 236,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,525. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

