National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

